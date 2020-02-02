|
Anthony "Tony" Angrisanio, formerly of Coral Springs/Tamarac ,passed away on January 18, 2020. He is survived by his four children, Cheri Guerin, Angela Morris, Anthony Angrisanio, and Adam Angrisanio, and all of his loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Having been predeceased by several brothers and sisters, he leaves behind an older sister, Louise Breazeale, and a younger brother, Howard Osborne. A celebration of his life will be held on Feb. 15 in Cookeville, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020