Anthony (Tony) J. Sisto, 94, of Margate, Florida passed away on 1/14/2020. He was born in New York on 5/31/1925 to parents Nancy and Pasquale Sisto. Anthony J. Sisto was married to Theresa (Scavone) Sisto on 4/10/1949. He was self-employed as a Contractor/Builder in Hallandale, Beach, FL. He was an Army veteran who loved his country. Tony had a passion for family, friends, fishing, gardening, blackjack, dancing, opera singing, big family gatherings, and was a great storyteller. He is survived by daughters MaryAnn Sisto and Nancy (Tom) Ansbro, 2 grandsons, Anthony and Noah Ansbro, many dear relatives and friends that filled his heart with love and joy. Tony was married to the love of his life, Theresa Sisto, for 60 blessed years, who passed in 2009. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Anthony J. Sisto's honor to .
A wake service will be held on Tuesday, 1/21/2020 from 5pm to 9pm at Kraeer Funeral Home in Coral Springs, FL. Funeral services at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church will be 10am on Wednesday, 1/22/2020 with committal immediately following at Fred Hunter Hollywood Memorial Cemetery, Hollywood, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020