More Obituaries for Anthony Montalbano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Joseph Montalbano


1971 - 2019
Anthony Joseph Montalbano Obituary
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Anthony Joseph Montalbano, our beloved son, brother, uncle and father passed away on July 12, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Anthony was born in Ft. Lauderdale on May 2, 1971.

A lifelong native Floridian, Anthony was an amazing surfer, fisherman and die-hard Dolphin's fan! He spent every free moment with his son Nicholas teaching him all the activities and sports that Florida and the ocean has to offer. He was a wonderful and loving father!

He will be missed every day by his mother, Patricia Montalbano, son Nicholas Montalbano, brother Thomas Montalbano, nieces Taylor and Morgan Montalbano. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Montalbano, Jr.

There will be a Celebration of Life in the very near future for family and close friends. Anthony and his father's ashes will be spread in the ocean where they will be together.

An education fund is being set up for Nicholas Montalbano.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 24, 2019
