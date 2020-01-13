Home

Anthony L. Cannestro Jr.


1958 - 2020
Anthony L. Cannestro Jr. Obituary
Cannestro, Anthony L. Jr., "Big T", was born August 27, 1958, and passed away on January 10, 2020. He lived in South Florida since 1959, and served in our nations US Navy. He was a business agent for Teamsters Local 769 for many years, and was most recently working with the Teamsters in the production industry from Miami all the way to New York. Anthony was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Cannestro, Sr., and his sister, Virginia Cannestro. Survivors include his mother Mary Cannestro; brothers Michael and Nicholas Cannestro; Children Anthony, Christina, and Angelique Cannestro; and his five grandchildren. Service to be announced via https://www.obituare.com/anthony-ludwig-cannestro-jr--obituary-72168/
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 13, 2020
