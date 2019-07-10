Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraeer Funeral Home
200 West Copans Rd
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
(954) 784-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Lanese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Lanese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Lanese Obituary
of Deerfield Beach Fl. Formerly from Bridgeport Connecticut, passed away Saturday 7-6-2019. He was Married to the late Anita Lanese for 53 wonderful years and is survived by children Don and Sharon Daniels, Mark and Dina Wilson, four granddaughters and 6 great grandchildren. He gave his unconditional love to all his family and friends and now has been reunited with his wife. Service's will be held at Kraeer-Forest lawn Funeral home on Copan's road in pompano Fl at 5pm Friday July 12th
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now