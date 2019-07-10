|
of Deerfield Beach Fl. Formerly from Bridgeport Connecticut, passed away Saturday 7-6-2019. He was Married to the late Anita Lanese for 53 wonderful years and is survived by children Don and Sharon Daniels, Mark and Dina Wilson, four granddaughters and 6 great grandchildren. He gave his unconditional love to all his family and friends and now has been reunited with his wife. Service's will be held at Kraeer-Forest lawn Funeral home on Copan's road in pompano Fl at 5pm Friday July 12th
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 10, 2019