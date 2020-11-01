1/
Anthony "Tony" Marchese
It is with great sadness we share the tragic death of Anthony 'Tony' Marchese, 62, of Deerfield Bch, FL. Tony was a loving husband, brother, uncle, cousin and loyal friend. He was born and raised in Staten Island, NY and was very passionate about softball and baseball, playing in the SI leagues with his brother Willie. He moved to N Miami Beach in the early 1980s to care for his mother. Tony was a CDL licensed driver, operating 18 wheel tractor trailers and tow trucks for years. He then drover box trucks locally. He was passionate about fishing, a die-hard NY Giants fan and was proud to be at the first Florida Marlins game in 1993. He is survived by his wife, Robin, brother, Vincent Marchese and sister, Lori Baltajan. Brother, William Marchese and sister, Lynne Formica are deceased. Tony was a very giving and helpful person. The world has lost a wonderful man who will be missed by all who knew him.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

