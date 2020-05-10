Anthony Marco, 100, of Lighthouse Point, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Tony was born in Stamford, Connecticut on April 11, 1920 the son of the late James and Christina Marco. He was predeceased by his first sweetheart and beloved wife of more than 75 years, Rachel. Surviving Tony are his loving children Regina (Robert) Vetto, Jim (Patty) Marco, grandchildren Veronica (John) Wagner, Louis Vetto, Greg (Lori) Vetto, Kathryn and Toni Marie Marco, and great grandchildren Kate and Addison Wagner, Charlie Vetto and Gabriella Marco. A mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Babione-Kraeer Funeral Home, 1100 North Federal Hwy., Boca Raton are in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 10, 2020.