SICILIANO, Anthony N., age 91, of Boca Raton, passed peacefully with family at his side on April 6. Anthony was the seventh child of Vincenzo and Sylvia Fera Siciliano. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Alice Dugan, whom he met when discharged from the Navy at the end of World War II, his son, Thomas V. Siciliano of Boca Raton, two daughters, Nancy (John) Kremm of Butler, PA, and Alice Joyce Celentano of Boca Raton. Grandchildren, Alison (Dale, Jr. ) Gregory, Catherine (Kim Festa) Siciliano, Alice (Rob) Fossaceca, John Kremm, Lauren (Alison) Kremm, Vincent (Molly) Celentano, Alicia Celentano, Sophia Siciliano, and Laura Siciliano, and great-grandchildren, Catherine, Dale III and Charlotte Gregory and Emery, Rilyn and Grayson Fossaceca. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Anthony was preceded in death by his beloved son, James Vincent Siciliano, his parents, and siblings, Thomas, Fred, Rose Kammerling, Mary Pietropola, Elizabeth Whetstone, and Victoria Pietropola. Upon selling the family business of which he was president, Siciliano Interior Systems; in 1976, Anthony with wife Alice, and their children moved to Boca Raton.There will be a gathering of family and relatives at Babione-Kraeer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton at 8:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 380 South Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach, FL., with Rev. Dariusz Zarebski, celebrant. A service will follow at Boca Raton Mausoleum, 451 SW 4th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the James Vincent Siciliano Scholarship, Thiel College, 75 College Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019