Anthony "Tony" Romano, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Carmen Romano and was predeceased by his parents Louis & Santa Romano of Pompano Beach and his wife Nancy. Tony was born on January 26, 1938 in Norwalk, Connecticut and relocated to Pompano Beach in 1977 where he met and married Nancy. Tony was a successful hairdresser and part-time musician. He served in the National Guard and enjoyed meeting friends by the beach and listening to music. His wishes were to have his ashes spread in the ocean that he loved so much. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the ..
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019