Anthony Steven Nales passed away on August 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in Southwest Ranches, Florida. Tony was born on March 18, 1953 in New York City and grew up with his parents, Anthony Nales and Adele (Ramirez) Nales and sister Christine Davenport in Hialeah, Florida. He graduated from Hialeah High in 1971 and earned a bachelor's degree at FIU. He married the love of his life, Teresa (Terri) Brion in 1975 and took great pride in their family of 4 children. He discovered his calling building homes and founded a company, Desarata Building Corporation, along with his friend and partner Richard Howerton. Tony was an avid outdoorsman. Fishing, hunting and horseback riding for trail and show were his passions. He included family and friends in all of life's adventures from fishing trips with the boys to dance recitals with the girls. Tony believed in working hard and was known for his energy and integrity, loyalty, dependability and humor. Above all he was known as a loving and caring son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He now watches over his wife Terri, of 45 years, sons Anthony and Justin (Michaela), daughters, Laura (Matthew) and Amy (Jason), his sister Chris and his adored grandchildren Ana, Kathryn, Brendan, Clementine and Ryan. Tony will be missed by all who knew him for his spirit, wit, trustworthiness and love of life. There will be a funeral service held at St. Mark Catholic Church in Southwest Ranches on August 22nd at 1:30 PM. Family and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
or the Prostate Cancer Foundation.