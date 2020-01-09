|
|
Antonio Paparella, age 85, of Hollywood, peacefully passed away January 6, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, Anna and children Gino (Denise), Enza (John) Rinaldi, and Michael (Nicoletta) and grandchildren Anthony and Lisa Paparella, Anna (Dave) Jennings, John Anthony Rinaldi and Francesca (Adam) Benarrosh, Antonio and Lilla Paparella and great grandchild, Ari Benarrosh.
Tony emigrated to the United States from Molfetta, Bari, Italy in 1954. Prior to moving to Hollywood, he built a successful construction business in Clifton, New Jersey. The family moved to Hollywood in 1973 where he started Gino's Italian Market. The business was a fixture on Johnson Street for forty five years.
Tony was instrumental in establishing the Christopher Columbus Park in Port Everglades, the Padre Pio statue and the St. Anthony of Padua statue at Nativity Catholic Church. He was a founding member of the Italian/American Chamber of Commerce and Associazione Molfettesi nel Mondo. He was the Honorary President of the Madonna Dei Martiri Association in Hoboken, New Jersey.
The family requests donations be made to for Parkinson research https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1399&np=true
Visitation will be Friday, January 10th, 6:00 - 9:00pm with a prayer service at 7:00pm all at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, 10:00am at Nativity Catholic Church, 5200 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL followed by entombment at Hollywood Memorial Gardens.
Please leave online condolences for the family at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 9, 2020