Archer "Jarry / A.J." Jarrett Adams III, and his wife, Paula White Adams, both 76, of Boca Raton, passed away the weekend of November 13, 2020; together as always. They are survived by their daughter Melissa L. Adams, granddaughter Brandi L. Katz and her husband Sean B. Katz, Jarry's sister, Lisa Adams Bush and her husband Daryl G. Bush, and Paula's cousin, Sally L. James. Jarry was born in San Antonio, Texas, and even though he moved here as a toddler, he remained a cowboy at heart, yet the water was always in his soul, be it the Bahamas with family or Delray Navy, or Loxahatchee. Paula was born in Lake Fenton, MI, and moved here as a young girl. They met at Seacrest High School and then temporarily parted ways for college, yet it didn't take long to be reunited and married at Cason United Methodist Church. Jarry had deep, longstanding community ties to Delray Beach. He eventually took over the family business, Adams Chevrolet Company (all the while answering the lure of the sea). Jarry made his contributions to the community in his early days through Kiwanis, and later on through yearly donations to many meaningful organizations. Paula was instrumental in helping to integrate Seacrest during trying times, and to this day, she and her friend were in constant contact. Paula became the first, and at one point, longest-running patient care volunteer for what was to eventually become Hospice By the Sea, remaining true to her patients for more than half her life. She later realized a knack for watercolor and became heavily involved in the Palm Beach Watercolor Society. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future. Water brought them, kept them, and takes them together on their next journey. They will forever be deeply missed by family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Memoriam can be made to either:



Palm Beach Watercolor Society



c/o Jimmy Walker



6442 Emerald Breeze Way



Boynton Beach, FL 33437







Friends of the Loxahatchee Refuge



Box 6777



Delray Beach, FL 33482



