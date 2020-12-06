1/
Archer Jarrett Adams and Paula White Adams III
Archer "Jarry / A.J." Jarrett Adams III, and his wife, Paula White Adams, both 76, of Boca Raton, passed away the weekend of November 13, 2020; together as always. They are survived by their daughter Melissa L. Adams, granddaughter Brandi L. Katz and her husband Sean B. Katz, Jarry's sister, Lisa Adams Bush and her husband Daryl G. Bush, and Paula's cousin, Sally L. James. Jarry was born in San Antonio, Texas, and even though he moved here as a toddler, he remained a cowboy at heart, yet the water was always in his soul, be it the Bahamas with family or Delray Navy, or Loxahatchee. Paula was born in Lake Fenton, MI, and moved here as a young girl. They met at Seacrest High School and then temporarily parted ways for college, yet it didn't take long to be reunited and married at Cason United Methodist Church. Jarry had deep, longstanding community ties to Delray Beach. He eventually took over the family business, Adams Chevrolet Company (all the while answering the lure of the sea). Jarry made his contributions to the community in his early days through Kiwanis, and later on through yearly donations to many meaningful organizations. Paula was instrumental in helping to integrate Seacrest during trying times, and to this day, she and her friend were in constant contact. Paula became the first, and at one point, longest-running patient care volunteer for what was to eventually become Hospice By the Sea, remaining true to her patients for more than half her life. She later realized a knack for watercolor and became heavily involved in the Palm Beach Watercolor Society. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future. Water brought them, kept them, and takes them together on their next journey. They will forever be deeply missed by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Memoriam can be made to either:

Palm Beach Watercolor Society

c/o Jimmy Walker

6442 Emerald Breeze Way

Boynton Beach, FL 33437



Friends of the Loxahatchee Refuge

Box 6777

Delray Beach, FL 33482

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgley Cremation Services
4128 Westroads Drive, Unit 203
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 640-9009
Memories & Condolences
December 6, 2020
Most wonderful caring, honest, loving, humble, and genuine parents and grandparents who ever graced the face of the Earth.
Melissa
Daughter
December 6, 2020
It was my honor and privilege to know Jarry and Paula. We had been neighbors for years before becoming fiends. We met because of the insistence of my ten year old granddaughter Grace wanting to pet their new Welsh Terrier, Tinks. It was the beginning of many a pleasant visit down the hill. Paula introduced me to the Palm Beach Watercolor Society and we attended many art venues together. It was Paula’s custom to celebrate special occasions of her friends by giving hand made cards made with vibrant magic markers. I received such a card in 2015. It has a place of honor in the studio she helped me set up. Jarry was the ultimate Southern gentleman. One of Jarry’s specialties was to make up a pitcher of the BEST Margaritas for us to enjoy. The love and warmth of this couple was something to behold. I choose to fill the void left behind by their passing with gratitude and cherished memories.
UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN DEAR FRIENDS
Christine Heidisch
Friend
December 6, 2020
Our friendship with Jarry and Paula spans 4 decades...we cherish our friendship and memories. Jarry, so easy going and level headed and a jokester who loved to word-spar always in fun. Paula was a blessed sister to me...we were like ying and yang, but always found our middle ground....laughing together over nonsense. She saved my life and I told her many times over the years how grateful I was for her obstinance and persistence on certain life issues.....our sorrow runs deep with their loss...just too soon in my book, but God has a plan for us all....Rest in Peace our beloved friends...
Mark and Darlene
Friend
December 6, 2020
Darlene Morris
Friend
December 6, 2020
Jarry was the admiral in charge of the Delray Beach Navy and lead many excursions over to the Bahamas and the Exumas. His dry sense of humor and propensity for pulling pranks kept everyone on the alert amongst the crew. His abilities as a fisherman and a snorkel/scuba diver were extraordinairy. He and Paula were a fun loving couple and gracious host and hostess. They were good friends and will be sorely missed in Delray Beach.
Carl C Carter
Friend
December 5, 2020
xoxo always
Melissa
Daughter
December 5, 2020
Happiest Grandparents ever!
Melissa
Daughter
December 5, 2020
Melissa
Daughter
December 5, 2020
Penny and Butch Chaboudy
Classmate
December 4, 2020
I was a suite mate. At FSC with Paula. We moved down to the Phi My Sorority house after a semester. I helped introduce Jarry n Paula .They were a great couple. I will miss them both.
Miriam Marley
Friend
December 4, 2020
They were both students at Florida Southern College/FSC in Lakeland, Florida where they met?? Jarry is a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon SAE fraternity at FSC.
Ronald L Rickerds
Friend
