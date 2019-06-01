|
|
Ardith Olean Cortijo (Davis), 68, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019, at NW Medical Center in Margate, Florida. She was born Dec. 27th, 1950, in Fairfield, California, to Edith Darden & Inez Davis. She graduated from Vallejo Senior High in 1969. Ardie married her beloved husband David Cortijo in 1977 in Florida. She is survived by her husband; her five children: Benith Davis, Nelly Smith (Lewis), Sa'id Cortijo, Curtis Cortijo, and Sasha Bramwell (Cortijo); her step-sons, David Cortijo Jr., and Damon Cortijo; her only sibling, Theardus Brown; grandchildren and cousins. Viewing: June 5, 2019, 6 – 9pm at Unity Church of Pompano Beach. Funeral: June 6, 2019, 11am – 12:15pm at S. Florida National Cemetery
Published in Sun-Sentinel from June 1 to June 4, 2019