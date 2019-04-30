Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Zotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Carlson Zotti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arlene Carlson Zotti Obituary
Arlene Carlson Zotti, age 86, died on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Memory Lane Cottage, Oviedo, Florida. She was born September 8, 1932, in Bloomfield, New Jersey to the late Ernie & Dorothy Carlson. Arlene married Richard J. Zotti, May 7, 1955. They made their home in Plainfield, New Jersey before moving to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in 1978. Arlene was employed at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale for many years, retiring in 1998. Arlene is survived by her husband, Dick, Oviedo, Florida, three sons, Richard (Mary) Zotti, Oviedo, Florida, Jim (Debra) Zotti, South Plainfield, New Jersey and Bob (Debbie) Zotti, Oviedo, Florida, a sister, Connie (Hal) Spear and brother Ernie (Anna) Carlson, one granddaughter, six grandsons and ten great grandchildren.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.