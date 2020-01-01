|
Arlene Ruth Feinberg, age 79, of Sunrise, FL, passed away on Monday December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Feinberg. Devoted mother of David, Alise and her husband Matt and Keith and his wife Susie. Dear sister of Florence, Judy, Seymore, Norman, Alan, and Mike and his wife Bea. Loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:30am on Thursday January 2, 2020 at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Flushing, NY. Memorial donations in memory of Arlene Feinberg to the . Funeral Services by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 1, 2020