Menorah Gardens & Funeral Chapels
21100 West Griffin Road
Southwest Ranches, FL 33332
(954) 434-1531
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
New Montefiore Cemetery
W. Babylon
Arnold Fassman Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Arnold Fassman announces his passing on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the age of 84. Arnold will be lovingly remembered by Lillian, his wife of 60 years, his sister Roslyn Dressler (Martin), and his children Dawn (Dan), Lori (David), and Kenneth (Katherine). He will also be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren, Anastasia, Max, and Olivia. He was predeceased by his brother Solomon. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 1pm at New Montefiore Cemetery in W. Babylon, NY.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 23, 2019
