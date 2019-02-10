|
|
Arnold Gellert "Arnie", 83, of Coral Springs, passed away February 5. USN Veteran. Owned Inland Pools in Coral Springs and was proprietor of Arnie's Pub and Casino, and Camp Uncle Arnie. Member of the Canadian Club Fan Club. Survived by Nephews, Ken Gellert (Jane) and Ron Gellert (Pam and their children Sam and Grace). A memorial party will be held in his honor. For service information, the complete obituary and to sign the on-line guestbook go to neptunesociety.com/obituaries.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019