Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Gellert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold Gellert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arnold Gellert Obituary
Arnold Gellert "Arnie", 83, of Coral Springs, passed away February 5. USN Veteran. Owned Inland Pools in Coral Springs and was proprietor of Arnie's Pub and Casino, and Camp Uncle Arnie. Member of the Canadian Club Fan Club. Survived by Nephews, Ken Gellert (Jane) and Ron Gellert (Pam and their children Sam and Grace). A memorial party will be held in his honor. For service information, the complete obituary and to sign the on-line guestbook go to neptunesociety.com/obituaries.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.