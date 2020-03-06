|
|
Arnold Grevior, beloved husband of Barbara Grevior, passed away quietly in his home on March 3, 2020, at the age of 92, surrounded by those who loved him. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara, and their two Standard Poodles: Sophie and Sadie.
Arnie was born in Manchester, New Hampshire, on March 21, 1927, and has been a resident of Fort Lauderdale since 1965. He was a lawyer, a judge, a philanthropist, a restauranteur, patron of the arts, an entrepreneur, and a highly respected member of the community for over fifty years. He was truly Fort Lauderdale's Man For All Seasons.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Fred Hunter Funeral Home, 718 S. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL. The funeral service will take place on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Fred Hunter Funeral Home with the burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Broward County, The Salvation Army, The Seafarer's House, and The Symphony of the Americas.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2020