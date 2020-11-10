ARNOLD JAY NOTICE
83, passed on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Micki, his brother Gary, and his brother-in-law Eddie. He is survived by his devoted children, Glenn (Sharon) and Melissa (Larry), and his adoring grandchildren, Danny, Michael, Madison, and Michael. He was exceptionally close to his extended FL family; Mimi, Tommy, Michael, Bryan, and Kevin. Also, his loving family in NY; Roberta, Debbie, David, Michael, Jon, Bea, Kara, Marci, and Jana. He was a kind, calm, gentle, quiet, thoughtful, generous, and loving man to anyone who was lucky to know him. He always wanted everyone around him to be happy. He was an amazing, uncle, coach friend, mentor, and boss. He loved the NY Giants, The Brooklyn Dodgers, lottery tickets, Fox News, a great hair day, and reading crime thrillers. He attended James Madison High School and Harper College, began a long career in the electronics industry, and started USI, a 30+ year internationally recognized electronics company with offices in several states and in Europe that impacted many employees and employed many family members. After retiring, he found happiness spending time with his family and made incredible friends at his new apartment building; singing in the choir, playing cards, and watching the nightly movie. He will be so deeply missed by so many who were fortunate to know him. We are grateful he went peacefully and is now reunited with the love of his life. Rest in Peace Dad/Arnie/Umpa/Funcle Arnie. We love you forever. Anyone caring to honor Arnold can please make a donation to either the American Heart Association
or The National Parkinson's Foundation in his name. A "Celebration to Honor the Life of Arnie" will be held when it is safe to do so.