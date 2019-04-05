On Saturday, March 30, 2019, Arnold John Haje Jr, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 85.Arnold was born on June 20, 1933 in Queens, NY to Arnold and Edna Haje. Upon graduation from high school he began his military career in the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1956. He attended Cooper Union Institute and then began his career in Engineering. On April 25, 1959 he married the love of his life, Aase Hansen. They raised two daughters, Karen and Inger. Arnold enjoyed playing games that used his intellect-Bridge became a passion. He also stole moments to play chess and once he moved to Florida, golf made its way into his weekly routine. During quiet times he took up wildlife wood carving. He also gave back to the community by volunteering at Bethesda Hospital in Florida and the VA Hospital in New York. When things were quiet in the house he was known for sneaking homemade cookies that Aase made. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents and his 2 brothers, Peter and Arthur. He is survived by his wife Aase, his two daughters-Karen and Inger and his 6 grandchildren-Kaitlyn, Conor, Shelby, Inger-Marie, Alexandra and Ronan and numerous loving relatives and friends. In honor of Aase and Arnold's 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 25, 2019 a memorial will be held at Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Wading River, New York. Burial services immediately following at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to the Salvation Army. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary