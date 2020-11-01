Arnold Nathanson, 92, of Newton, MA and Boca Raton, FL, devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Gloria Nathanson of 68 years and his children Debbie Osheroff and husband Alan of Needham and Nancy Nathanson and husband Lee Bardin of Newton, grandchildren, Julie Kohn and husband Andrew, Lauren McEneaney and husband Douglas and Lily Bardin, and great-grandsons Dylan, Jordan and Ethan Kohn. Brother of Gerald Nathanson and wife Gale and the late Herbert and Louise Nathanson. Brother-in-law to Arlene Modest and the late Marvin Modest and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Arnold was a visionary and a brilliant businessman. He was the President and COO of Arley Merchandise Corporation and was well known in the industry as a pioneer in Home Fashions. He was a passionate New England sports fan and an avid golfer who played in many PGA Pro-Am tournaments throughout the country. He was extremely philanthropic and generous to both family and friends. Reserved by nature, he lit up when in the company of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his beloved granddog Sammy. His deep devotion to his family will be his lasting legacy. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to Covid restrictions, a private graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2nd. Donations in his memory can be made to American Diabetes Association
or a charity of your choice
.