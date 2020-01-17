|
NILSEN, Arnold, was born on Staten Island, NY, September 1, 1940, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. At the time of his death, Arnold was a resident of John Knox Village. Arnold was a retired Broward County School Teacher for many years. He was also an Organist and Choir Director in several churches throughout Broward County. Recently, Arnold was the Organist at John Knox Village Chapel where he served for many years. He was a member of the Broward Chapter of the American Guild of Organist since 1964. Surviving him is his brother, Bruce of Lake Worth, FL; sister, Christine Fleming (Harold) of Southwick, MA; nephews, Christopher (Godson) and Michael, both of Boston, MA. Funeral Service is to be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, the Pink Church of Pompano Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to either St. Jude Hospital for Children or the Music Department at the 1st Presbyterian Church Pompano Beach, FL. Arrangements entrusted to KRAEER FUNERAL HOME, 200 West Copans Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 (954) 784-4000 www.kraeerpompanobeach.net
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 17, 2020