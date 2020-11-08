Arnold R. Klein, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and significant other passed away peacefully on October 29,2020 in Boca Raton, Florida at the age of 98. Born in New York City, Arnold grew up and resided in Clifton, New Jersey where he graduated from Clifton High School in 1939. He served in the United States Army during World War II before attending the Pennsylvania College of Optometry and receiving his graduate degree in 1947.
Arnold practiced Optometry for more than fifty years at the same location on Clifton Avenue. He was an active participant in community organizations, Kiwanis, the Clifton Chamber of Commerce, and he was a 3rd degree free Mason. He was an active board member of the New Jersey Optometric Association and served as president for two terms.
His life's joys included spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and playing tennis and bridge. Arnold was predeceased by his parents, Louise and Joseph Klein, and his loving wife of fifty three years, Lorraine. He is survived by his children, Jeff Klein (Sherrie) , Barbara Batt ( Gerald), grandchildren Heather Klein Hamilton (Will), Jason Klein (Juliana), Jessica Batt Ortiz (Juan), Dorian Batt (Amir Vardi), Corey Batt and great grandchildren, Chase and Miles Hamilton, Olivia, Alissia, and Mia Klein, Eva and Jackson Ortiz , Violet, Arlo, and Zev Vardi, and devoted significant other, Arlene Borsky, and numerous loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to Jose Dejoie for the loving care he provided to Arnold. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
or the charity of your choice
.