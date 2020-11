Arnold Wasserman, 83, from Delray Beach passed away November 16, 2020. Leaving behind his loving daughters, Ellen Arfanis (Dean) and Sherry Workman. Beloved grandfather to Rachel, Jaclyn, Madison, Corey, Brandon, Bradley and Maci. Great-grandfather to Jaxson and Lucas. He is now in heaven with his daughter, Elyse Morales.



We can no longer see you with our eyes, we can no longer hug you with our arms but…. we will feel you in our hearts forever.



