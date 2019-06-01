|
Lost his brave battle with cancer May 30th 2019. He is survived by his wife Lee, sons William and David (Maya) grandsons Austin and Andrew. All who knew him loved him because he cared for all. He touched the life of every person he knew, for he was a caring, kind and compassionate man that saw the best in everyone. Passionately loved his family and friends both near and far. He was known as hardworking and would always show up for whatever was needed. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 1, 2019