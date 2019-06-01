Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Petinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur E. Petinsky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur E. Petinsky Obituary
Lost his brave battle with cancer May 30th 2019. He is survived by his wife Lee, sons William and David (Maya) grandsons Austin and Andrew. All who knew him loved him because he cared for all. He touched the life of every person he knew, for he was a caring, kind and compassionate man that saw the best in everyone. Passionately loved his family and friends both near and far. He was known as hardworking and would always show up for whatever was needed. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.