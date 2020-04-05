|
TOFT-Arthur E., 94, on March 20 in Hollywood, FL. Loving husband, father and grandfather of Anne, his wife of nearly 65 years; sons Lee and Adam (Donna); daughter Dory Toft Bleich (Jeffery); grandchildren Leah and Paul Bleich and Henry, Hannah and Emily Toft. Born in Weehawken, NJ, Arthur had a life-long love of learning, music, sports and most importantly, family. During WW II, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge. A graduate of Yale College and Harvard Business School, he was an advertising executive in NYC before retiring to FL in 1990. Loved by all who met him, Arthur was a patient soul who made the world a better place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation are welcome.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020