Arthur H. Zechman, 74, of Vero Beach, passed away on August 21, 2019 at the VNA Hospice of Vero Beach, after a 13 month struggle with cancer.
Arthur was born in West Reading, Pa. He was the son of the late Arthur H. Zechman Jr. and the late Virginia (Yerger) Bliven.
He was employed by Florida Power and Light, first as a lineman and becoming VP of Operations for Broward County, retiring in 2010 after 46 years of service.
He was a lifelong fisherman, loved traveling and being with his family.
Arthur is survived by his daughter, Kymberly Zechman, West Palm Beach, Fl., Grandchildren, Melissa Trinidad, Meghan Ingle, Antonio Rodriguez and six Great Grandchildren. Also, his partner Mary (Midge) Sessions, sister Sherrie, wife of Robert Bulles, Blandon, Pa., step-sister Lynn, wife of Anthony Civitarese, Womelsdorf, Pa., and pre-deceased by step-sister Janet, wife of Joseph Tomko.
At Arthur's request, no service will be held, his ashes will be scattered off the coast of Islamorada, Fl.
Memorial contributions can be made in Memory of Arthur H. Zechman III, to VNA Hospice of Vero Beach, 901 37th Street, Vero Beach, Fl. 32960
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 23, 2019