April 19, 1930 - July 19, 2020



The world lost a wonderful husband, father, and friend on Sunday July 19, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Art was a long time employee of Dick Corporation of Large, PA and personal friend of owner Noble J. Dick. He was also a long time employee and friend of Frank Schneider at Schneider Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA. He then worked for C.R.S. of Pittsburgh prior to retiring to Boca Raton, FL with his family. He maintained his membership with Masonic Lodge for almost his entire adult life and was a supporter of many local clubs and organizations.



Art never met a stranger in his life and did not care where you came from or how you lived your life; for he liked everyone. He was a friend of many, from Steelers founder Art Rooney to the sanitation workers who serviced his home in Florida. He gave everyone the same respect and that made him a special person. He was Mr. Art to hundreds of people and enjoyed making kids laugh. He was especially fun to be around during the Christmas Holiday season for he became the biggest child.



Art was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Arthur M. Young Sr. and Mrs. Frances Young of Pittsburgh and also by both of his children Arthur (Artie) Young III and Susan (Young) Kane who were both residents of Florida. Art is survived by his long time wife and best friend Alberta (Sis) Young of Boca Raton, FL and his step-children Christina (Hynok) Cole of Lake Worth, FL and Eugene Hynok of Gallatin, TN. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren. Long live Hookie The Goblin and The Squeaker.



In lieu of flowers, cards or other gifts, the family asks that donations could be made to Alzheimer's Research or St. Judes.



