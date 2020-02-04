|
Arthur Y. Gilbert, 85; of Altoona, PA; passed away Saturday at UPMC Altoona. Was born in Boston, MA; Son of late Jacob and Leona (Greenberg) Gilbert. Surviving are; his spouse of 65 years Jeanne (Lerman) Gilbert; Two daughters; Lori and husband Joseph Gilbert-Kehoe, and Beth St. Germain and husband Jerry Sanborn. Nine grandchildren: Krystyna and husband John Carter, Andrew and wife Rachel Gilbert-Drochek, Brittany St. Germain, Paul St. Germain, Jourdain Gilbert-Kehoe, Pamella and husband Christopher James, Elijiah Gilbert- Kehoe, Rhianna Gilbert-Kehoe, and Zachariah Gilbert-Kehoe, nine great-grandchildren: Arianna St. Germain, Jessica St. Germain, Sophie Gilbert-Drochek, Braydon Vaughn, Raleigh Vaughn, Connor Gilbert-Drocheck, Jacob Carter, Abigail Carter, and Jaiden St. Germain; one sister: Marcia and husband William Fungi; one niece: Amy and husband Tyler Nguyen and one nephew: Jason Fungi, and many great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by great granddaughter Jaeliana Curry. He was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial Highschool in Massachusetts, he served six years in the United States Army, and was an ambassador with the Hirschsprung's disease foundation for several years. Arthur was passionate about donating and giving to multiple non-profit organizations.
Friends will be received from 11:00 – 1:00pm Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Sorge Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Hollidaysburg, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 1pm.
Interment will be at Alto-Reste Park where military honors will be performed by the Blair County Veterans Honor Guard
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hirschsprung's disease foundation.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 4, 2020