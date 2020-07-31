March 5, 1939–July 24, 2020: Audrey was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1939 to Henry and Lena Bell who emigrated to the United States through Ellis Island and settled in Brooklyn. Audrey was seven when the family moved to Miami. Audrey was married to Sheldon Rosenthal in 1960, the same year she graduated from U of F Summa Cum Laude. She went on to teach school and adopt two children, and later achieve her Masters in Education from FIU. She was a loving, inspiring and passionate teacher, a caring mother, wife and grandmother. She and Sheldon celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past June. She will be greatly missed. Audrey is survived by her husband, Sheldon, brother Herb Bell, daughter Laura Embry, son-in-law Darren Embry, grandchildren, Niko, Luka, and Lena, son David Rosenthal, nephew Lawrence Dreese, wife Ana and their two children Lauren and Harrison, and niece Andrea DeVita, and husband Alan Nichols.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store