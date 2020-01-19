|
Audrey Smith, 65, of Pompano Beach, Florida, passed away on December 19, 2019, unexpectedly and peacefully in her home with her family. She was the daughter of the late Vincent Stevens and Jane Moon Stevens. She is survived by her devoted husband Tom Smith, her daughter Jennifer Beveridge, and her sons Eric and Tommy Smith. She also leaves behind six beautiful grandchildren, her beloved brother Brian Stevens, sisters Jacki Zimmerman and Lisa Duncan, her aunt Alma Carney and cousin Colleen Carney as well as many friends and extended family. She is preceded in death by her lifelong best friend and cousin, Susan Carney. Audrey was born in Amityville, NY on July 2, 1954. She was raised in Parkland, Florida and attended Nova High School, Class of 1972. She then moved to Germany for three years to be by her husband's side while he served in the United States Army. She spent decades in community service and devoted her time to numerous councils and committees including The Plantation Junior Woman's Club, The National Parent Teachers Association and The North Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners. She was a devoted wife and mother who spent her life selflessly caring for her family. Audrey will be greatly missed by all who were touched by her love and kindness. A private service in celebration of her life will be held in February in Plantation, Florida. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020