Linda Baldwin, 88, of Boca Raton, passed away on Aug 1, 2019, at Hospice of Stuart, Florida. Born in New York City, she was a resident of Boca Raton since 1963. Linda loved movies, traveling, and gambling. Along with her husband Jack, she enjoyed visiting family and exploring through 6 continents. Although a challenging personality, Linda meant well, being generous, fun and always entertaining. Linda won't soon be forgotten.
Survivors include her son, Bill Baldwin and his wife Laura; her grandchildren, Jason Baldwin and Sarah Tollett and her husband Eric, all of Stuart; her great grandchildren, Katherine Baldwin, Genevieve Baldwin, Jack Tollett, Mallory Tollett and Madeliene Query; her brother Robert Patchell of Mattituck, NY and her sister, Anne Duswalt and her husband Anton, of Deer Park, NY. She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Baldwin and her sister, Violet Rycroft.
For those who wish, contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice of Stuart, Florida, www.treasurehealth.org.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019