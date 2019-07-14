Barbara Buehler was born on December 21st, 1939 in Montclair, New Jersey. After moving to Fort Lauderdale, Barbara attended Central Catholic High School (St. Thomas Aquinas) where she met her future husband, Norman Conrey. Together they had two daughters, Cherie and Debbie. Barbara was a real estate agent in the Pompano Beach area for 41 years, with over 30 years at Campbell and Rosemurgy.



Barbara married George Cornelius in 2000 and was widowed in 2005. Barbara is survived by her daughters Cherie Dangerfield (Steve) and Debbie Haley (Matt), her granddaughters Lauren, Catherine and Meagan Haley and her partner Allen Hayward.



The family will accept visitors at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pompano Beach on Sunday, July 21 from 4 – 6 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, July 22 at 10 am at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Pompano Beach. Barbara battled multiple myeloma for 5 years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Barbara's name to the Healthwell Foundation. Donations can be made at https://www.healthwellfoundation.org/donate/. Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 14, 2019