Barbara Faughnan, a resident of Boca Raton since 1991, died on August 31, 2020. Barbara was a beautiful and spirited New York City girl who graduated from Dominican Commercial High School. She married Tom Faughnan in 1956, and with their children embarked on an exciting General Motors overseas life in Argentina, Brazil, and Venezuela. They threw legendary parties; Barbara always made life fun for her family and the couple's many friends. They loved theater, art, cruises and travel. In later years, Tom was Commodore of the Boca Bayou Yacht Club and Barbara was Social chairperson. Barbara was predeceased by her parents Louis and Charlotte Doan and her brother Herby and his wife Dolores, as well as her husband Thomas and son John Patrick. She is survived by her brother Bob and his wife Mimi, daughters Maura (Richard) Allen, Patricia Parmenter, and Cecilia Nevitt and her daughter Amy, as well as John's son Joseph and many dear nieces and nephews. Barbara was a formidable woman much loved by her family, and will be sorely missed. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 5, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Ambrose Church, Deerfield Beach, with interment following at Boca Raton Cemetery.



