1/
Barbara Ellen Faughnan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Faughnan, a resident of Boca Raton since 1991, died on August 31, 2020. Barbara was a beautiful and spirited New York City girl who graduated from Dominican Commercial High School. She married Tom Faughnan in 1956, and with their children embarked on an exciting General Motors overseas life in Argentina, Brazil, and Venezuela. They threw legendary parties; Barbara always made life fun for her family and the couple's many friends. They loved theater, art, cruises and travel. In later years, Tom was Commodore of the Boca Bayou Yacht Club and Barbara was Social chairperson. Barbara was predeceased by her parents Louis and Charlotte Doan and her brother Herby and his wife Dolores, as well as her husband Thomas and son John Patrick. She is survived by her brother Bob and his wife Mimi, daughters Maura (Richard) Allen, Patricia Parmenter, and Cecilia Nevitt and her daughter Amy, as well as John's son Joseph and many dear nieces and nephews. Barbara was a formidable woman much loved by her family, and will be sorely missed. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 5, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Ambrose Church, Deerfield Beach, with interment following at Boca Raton Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Ambrose Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved