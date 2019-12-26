|
Barbara G (Space) McGreen, age 77, of Fort Lauderdale, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital. At the time of her passing she was in the hearts of those she loved the most
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 at the Kraeer - Fairchild Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 4061 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. In lieu of flowers donations in Barbara's memory can be made to . Barbara's funeral service will commence at 3:30. Burial will take place in New Jersey.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 26, 2019