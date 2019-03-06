Barbara (Sandler) Glaser – passed resident of Valencia Isles, Boynton Beach, former resident of Medford, Malden and Marblehead, MA, entered into rest on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the age of 90. Born in Malden, MA, she was the dear daughter of the late Gershon and Anna (Milman) Sandler. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Lester E. Glaser. Devoted mother of Alan Glaser and his fiancé Laurel Crenshaw and the late Burton Glaser. The loving sister of the late Harriet German and the late Eunice Epstein. Barbara also leaves many cherished nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Barbara will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 12:00PM at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA. Interment will follow at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery of Winthrop, 232 Fuller Street, Everett, MA. Shiva will be held at Barbara's late residence in Framingham at Shillman House on Thursday, March 7th from 4-8PM; Friday, March 8th from 1-5PM; Saturday, March 9th from 6-9PM, and Sunday, March 10th from 1-5PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Hadassah via www.hadassah.org or to a . For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary