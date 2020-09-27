84 of Deerfield Beach, FL passed away on September 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank D'Agosta. Cherished mother of Christy Kane, Michael (Stacey) Russo and Jill Robitaille. Grandmother of Kara (Brian) Baribeault, Kimberly Kane, Ryan Russo, Taylor Robitaille and the late Christopher Kane. Great-grandmother of Skyler Baribeault and Cruz Baribeault. Visitation will be 1PM-2PM with memorial service beginning at 2PM on Saturday October 10, 2020 at Kraeer-Becker Funeral Home 217 E. Hillsboro Blvd. Deerfield Beach, FL 954-427-5544.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.