1/
Barbara J. D'Agosta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
84 of Deerfield Beach, FL passed away on September 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank D'Agosta. Cherished mother of Christy Kane, Michael (Stacey) Russo and Jill Robitaille. Grandmother of Kara (Brian) Baribeault, Kimberly Kane, Ryan Russo, Taylor Robitaille and the late Christopher Kane. Great-grandmother of Skyler Baribeault and Cruz Baribeault. Visitation will be 1PM-2PM with memorial service beginning at 2PM on Saturday October 10, 2020 at Kraeer-Becker Funeral Home 217 E. Hillsboro Blvd. Deerfield Beach, FL 954-427-5544.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Kraeer-Becker Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Kraeer-Becker Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kraeer-Becker Funeral Home & Cremation Center
217 E Hillsboro Blvd
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
(954) 427-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kraeer-Becker Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved