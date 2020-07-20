1/
Barbara Jane Hand Leonard
1925 - 2020
Barbara Jane Hand Leonard, long time resident of Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Gordon H. Leonard. Mrs. Leonard was born on August 26, 1925 in Torrington, CT. She is survived by daughters, Sandra Verderame, Anderson, SC and Mrs. Richard (Deborah) Moore , Fort Lauderdale, FL, twin sons, Terry E. Leonard, Queen Creek, AZ and Gordon W. Leonard, Longmont, CO. She also leaves 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. In addition, she leaves her beloved granddogs, Sam and Louie, who brought her many hours of comfort and love. Known for her love of music, she was a member of her church choir and various other choral groups in Torrington. Mrs. Leonard also worked as an administrative staff member for the Jungle Queen in Fort Lauderdale, FL for many years. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church Music Program, 21 Fern Drive, Torrington, CT 06790 (https://www.torringtonfumc.org/home.html) or the Humane Society of Broward County, 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 (https://humanebroward.com/donate/). A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

