Barbara Jean Carlson (86) of Ft. Lauderdale passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 30th, 2019. Barbara was born in Cleveland, Ohio and is preceded in death by her parents, Cleo and Joseph Glandy, her loving husband of 53 years, Ken Carlson. She is survived by her children, Kim Waski (John), Mark Zehnal (Robin), Chris Carlson (Karla); 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; and her sister Pat Carrouzzo (Dave).
A Celebration of Life will be held in early 2020.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 10, 2019