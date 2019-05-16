Home

Barbara Jean Herrmann Obituary
Barbara Jean Herrmann, age 75, of Pompano Beach, Florida passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019. Barbara was born on September 12, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland.She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Herrmann of 51 years; her parents ,Gorman and Jean Hobbs; her son, Edward Herrmann IV; Her brother, Sonny Hobbs . She is survived by her daughter Michele Herrmann, her grandson Matthew Brewer.She enjoyed playing Tennis, gardening, Swimming and scrapbooking at Trinity Church where she was also a Sunday School Teacher. A memorial service for Barbara will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Trinity Methodist Church, 3901 N.E. 22nd Ave., Lighthouse Point, FL 33064. In lieu of flowers please donate to and
