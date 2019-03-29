Home

Barbara Joffee
Barbara Jean Joffee, 70, of Davie, FL, died Friday, March 22, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Joffee, and by her son, Gregory Travers. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Rozak; her four grandchildren, Sydney Devore, Carly Bacott, Devin Travers, and Connor Devore; her daughter-in-law, Kasey Travers; her sister Judy Kinnion, and brother, Paul Johnson. Barbara's love, kindness, and presence will be missed by her family, and friends. A celebration of her life is planned for Sunday, March 31st, 1 PM, at T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4th Street, Plantation, FL 33317 (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019
