Barbara Jean Look, a long time resident of Pembroke Pines, Florida, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 93.
Born July 8, 1926 in Dayton, Ohio to Ursus G. and Mildred E. Baker.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Willard William Look, JR.
She leaves behind her three sons, Bill (Kim) of Dayton Ohio, Brian (Sandra) of Viera, Florida, Brent (Dina) of Boca Raton, Florida, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and her sister Beverly.
At her request, there will be no services held.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020