Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Look
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Look


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Look Obituary
Barbara Jean Look, a long time resident of Pembroke Pines, Florida, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 93.

Born July 8, 1926 in Dayton, Ohio to Ursus G. and Mildred E. Baker.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Willard William Look, JR.

She leaves behind her three sons, Bill (Kim) of Dayton Ohio, Brian (Sandra) of Viera, Florida, Brent (Dina) of Boca Raton, Florida, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and her sister Beverly.

At her request, there will be no services held.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -