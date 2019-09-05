|
|
Barbara Levy, 84, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away on August 25, 2019. Barbara was a devoted sister, Aunt, Great Aunt, Grandmother and mother. One brother and one sister and her three loving sons all who will miss her humor, love, kindness and her commitment to family survive her. As a child, Barbara played piano and loved music especially artists such as Barbara Streisand, Julio Iglesias and Yanni. Both in her youth and then again in her 50's Barbara worked as a court medical stenographer, but her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family and friends. Barbara was an avid Tennis player. She also played cards and took yoga classes. Barbara has been laid to rest at the Star of David Cemetery in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, along with her parents and many other family members. Donations in her name can be made to the American Diabetes Association. RIP; we love and miss you mom!
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019