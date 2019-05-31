Home

Barbara Lou Hansen, 86, died May 24, 2019. Born in Newcomerstown, Ohio on June 8, 1932, she had been a resident of the Pembroke Pines area for 41 years. Barbara loved playing games with the grandchildren and other activities that created a sense of family.She will be missed by her husband of 64 years, Albert E. Hansen; children(and their spouses), Mickie and Mike Weldon, Kevin and Janet Hansen and Karen Kelley, as well as 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.Family will hold a private service.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 31, 2019
