Home

POWERED BY

Services
T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston - Sunrise
371 NW 136th Ave., NW 136th Ave at NW 2 Street
Sunrise, FL 33325
(954) 587-6888
For more information about
Barbara Rodgers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Lynch Rodgers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Lynch Rodgers Obituary
Barbara Lynch Rodgers, 62, of Plantation, Florida passed away April 13, 2019 in her home in Plantation Acres.She was born on May 1, 1956 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Donald and Madeline "Mickey" Lynch. She was a 1974 graduate of South Hills High School and moved to Ft. Lauderdale Florida, shortly after graduation. She had a successful lifelong career as a paralegal. The most notable firms where she was employed are Nolan & Jaczynski, P.A., and Joanne Hoffman & Associates, P.A. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, her oldest brother Donald "Mike" Lynch, and her brother-in-law Martin Carroll. She is survived by her husband, Michael Rodgers of Plantation, Florida, her sister-in-law Cheryl Lynch, sisters Eleanor "Nonie" Riston (Dan), Karen Jamison (Tom), Annette Latuska (Rich), Michele "Shelly" Carroll, and her brother Timothy Lynch. A Memorial Service is being held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at John F. Slater Funeral Home, 4201 Brownsville Rd. Cremation arrangements by T. M. Ralph Funeral Home 371 NW 136 Ave Sunrise, Florida 33325, 954-587-6888, www.tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now