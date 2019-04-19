|
|
Barbara Lynch Rodgers, 62, of Plantation, Florida passed away April 13, 2019 in her home in Plantation Acres.She was born on May 1, 1956 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Donald and Madeline "Mickey" Lynch. She was a 1974 graduate of South Hills High School and moved to Ft. Lauderdale Florida, shortly after graduation. She had a successful lifelong career as a paralegal. The most notable firms where she was employed are Nolan & Jaczynski, P.A., and Joanne Hoffman & Associates, P.A. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, her oldest brother Donald "Mike" Lynch, and her brother-in-law Martin Carroll. She is survived by her husband, Michael Rodgers of Plantation, Florida, her sister-in-law Cheryl Lynch, sisters Eleanor "Nonie" Riston (Dan), Karen Jamison (Tom), Annette Latuska (Rich), Michele "Shelly" Carroll, and her brother Timothy Lynch. A Memorial Service is being held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at John F. Slater Funeral Home, 4201 Brownsville Rd. Cremation arrangements by T. M. Ralph Funeral Home 371 NW 136 Ave Sunrise, Florida 33325, 954-587-6888, www.tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019