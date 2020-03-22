Home

T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Visitation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial service
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
More Obituaries for Barbara Lytle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara M. Lytle


1938 - 2020
Barbara M. Lytle Obituary
On February 13, 2020, Barbara M. Lytle, nee Mogardo, grew weary from her battle with colon cancer and went to be with her beloved Delbert in heaven. Born May 2, 1938, in Brookline, Massachusetts, to the late Joseph and Barbara (Stella) Mogardo, Barbara had five brothers and sisters, Tina Mogardo, Richard Mogardo, Jessie Ryan, Mary Daly, and Rosalie Smith – four of whom went before her to be with God. The first in her family to graduate from Brookline High School, she went on to invest professionally in the City of Pembroke Pines, Meekins Concrete, and the Broward County Sheriff's Office, where she made lifelong friends and loved serving her community.

From 1956 to 1980, Barbara was married to Donald R. Lombardo, with whom she had her four beautiful daughters, Roberta, Denise, JoAnn, and Mary Ann. On January 16, 1982, she wed the late Delbert R. Lytle, who would bring her joy for 36 years. Together, Barbara and Delbert adventured to places like Germany, Italy, Alaska, Wyoming, and North Carolina while making time for much laughter with many friends and family. When she passed, Barbara left behind her four daughters, Roberta Reed, Denise Lombardo, JoAnn Skee, and MaryAnn Dylewski; eight grandchildren, Scott Reed, Rachel Reed, Gina Middleton, Christopher Venezia, Michael Venezia, Ashley Venezia, Stephanie Dylewski, and Robert Dylewski, III; and four great-grandchildren, Cameron Middleton, Chase Venezia, Logan Venezia, and Jaelyn Bray.

On March 28, 2020, Barbara's family will celebrate her colorful life with a memorial service at 11:00AM at TM Ralph Funeral Home, located at 7001 NW 4th Street Plantation, Florida 33317. The family will begin receiving guests at 10:30, a service to follow at 11:00, with lunch immediately following. In lieu of flowers, Barbara's daughters would love for family and friends to show their support by donating to Hospice, the , or . Arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2020
