Dr. Barbara "Bonnie" Pierce Jones-Brown. 1941-2019
Born and raised in Jacksonville, Fla. She was the oldest child of James A. Pierce and Frances Le'Sesne Pierce.
She was a graduate of New Stanton Senior High and Edward Water College. Attended Brewster Duval School of Nursing, Florida A&M University, University of North Florida, and University of Hawaii. She graduated with a degree in Chemistry with a minor in Physics. She was a Veteran of the United States Navy Medical Corp.
During her teaching career, she received numerous awards. She was honored as one of the many Outstanding Secondary Educators of America several times. However, she doted on the rewards her students achieved: Westinghouse House winners, Scholarships, the Junior National Young Leaders Conference participants, and the students proving to themselves they would and could be all that they could be.
Her motto was, "Everyone has the ability to learn. Once you enter the door of my classroom, leave the term 'DUMB' outside the door."
She has now become another angel to look over her loving "hubby," Sam Brown; sisters Irma Pierce, Guelda Isom; brother-in-law Richard Isom; brother Felipe Brown and a slew of nephews, nieces, cousins, and adopted family, and a galore of friends.
Mahalo & Aloha
A public Viewing will be held Thursday October 10, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462. Funeral Mass will commence on Friday October 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 6090 Hypoluxo Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33463. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462
The Family of the late Barbara Pierce Jones-Brown would like to thank everyone for your kind expressions of sympathy during our time of sorrow.
Celebration of Life
Saturday October the 12th at 3:00 PM at the Late Barbara Jones-Brown home 3870 Newport Ave Boynton Beach FL 33436 contact information 561 843 4982 or 561 964 1921
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019