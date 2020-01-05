|
|
On Tuesday December 17, 2019, Barbara Price of Lighthouse Point, Florida, passed away with her family by her side under the care of VITAS Hospice, she was 78. Born in Washington, DC, Barbara has been a resident of South Florida and Lighthouse Point since the mid 1960's. She is the beloved wife of the late Elmer Allen Price. She is the beloved mother of Deborah Jones (Jonathan), Karen Demeo, Daniel Price (Lisa), Patricia Romanelli (Michael) and Denise Isaly (Robert). She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Darcy (Mark), Rhyne, Michelle (Brent), Todd (Kelly), Hunter (Tyler), Dawson, Kounty, Mike, Bobbie, Alexandra, Lee and four great grandchildren, Addison, Beau, Annabella and Daxton. Aside from her husband, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Jacqueline Granville. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday January 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 4650 N. Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 where a Christian Wake Service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Private burial services will be held at a later date at South Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Mrs. Price to VITAS Healthcare at: https://vitascommunityconnection.org/ or the Lynn Cancer Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital at: https://donate.brrh.com/ Online condolences may be made at: www.HorizonFuneralCremation.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020