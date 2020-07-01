Barbara Susanne Keebler, age 67, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her father, Roy D. Collier, and stepfather, Chester Arnzen, and her sister, Patricia Anne Brookshire.



She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Stephen K. Keebler; stepson Jonathan, New York, NY; mother Joan Guske Arnzen, Marietta, GA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Jeff Reinlie, Ft. Walton Beach, FL and Betty and Mike Caddell, Marietta, GA; brothers, Jim Arnzen, Atlanta GA and John Arnzen, Atlanta, GA; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and her pet goose Oscar.



Barbara was born August 5, 1952 in Detroit, MI. She attended the International School of Bangkok, Thailand during the Vietnam War era, and rarely missed an ISB biennial reunion throughout her lifetime. She rode horses competitively, collecting many trophies in her early twenties, and scuba dived. She worked in a variety of accounting jobs in Seattle, WA for a shipping company (Container-Care International), a restaurant chain (Eastside Mario's), and at a bookstore where she developed her lifelong love of reading. Barbara traveled the world, and was an avid writer, photographer, and scrap-booker.



She left us too soon and will be dearly missed by her many friends.



